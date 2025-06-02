Farlow’s releases plans for its Chophouse 285 in Englewood

June 2, 2025

By Alici Ouellette

The owners of Farlow’s have released plans for their new restaurant on Englewood’s historic Dearborn Street, Chophouse285. The steakhouse represents the latest project from owners Keith and Laurie Farlow, who first opened Farlow’s on the Water along Ainger Creek more than 20 years ago. It will have a fall 2025 opening.

“We’ve been surrounded by such a welcoming community over the years,” said Laurie Farlow, in a press release. “We saw an opportunity to branch out into new culinary horizons, while continuing to serve the place and the people we love.”

Chophouse285 will have an on-site dry-aging room. Executive Chef Austin Davis will oversee a state-of-the-art kitchen with a custom wood grill by Dutch Fabricator Chris Demant. The steaks will be paired with classic steakhouse fare alongside dishes inspired by the Farlows’ heritage, with Southern influences from Laurie’s home state of Kentucky and Keith’s home of St. Croix, United States Virgin Islands.

The location had been the former La Stanza; they are completely rebuilding the location and demolished part of the old building to remake the block. The company on Monday released a new drawing of the restaurant from JKL Design Group, a Sarasota commercial design firm.

“The location at 285 Dearborn Street exudes a distinctive character all on its own,” said Keith Farlow.“Now our job is to honor that character with cuisine and service that lives up to the rich hospitality of our own roots, as well as the history of this place.”

Visit Chophouse285.com