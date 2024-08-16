Hooked a strange snook

August 16, 2024

By Staff Report

John Mitchell was out fly fishing on Gasparilla Island when he saw a youth catch and release a strange snook. The fish could not move; it turned out that it was two snook. A larger snook, perhaps 18 inches, had a smaller snook, 16 inches, in its mouth. Both fish were paralyzed. The kid said, “Well it’s still over there.”

“I just went over and grabbled it,” said Mitchell, who kept them in the water while he separated the two. Off they swam. “There is no way they would have survived,” said Mitchell.

Photo submitted