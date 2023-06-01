Dog Park to close while more work is being done

June 1, 2023

By Staff Report

The Dog Park at Wheeler Road Community Park, 305 Wheeler Road, Boca Grande, will close Monday, June 5 for renovations and project completion. A reopening date will be announced at leeparks.org and on Lee County Government’s social media.

The County started construction on the Dog Park in June 2022, but completion was delayed due to Hurricane Ian, which made landfall in Lee County on Sept. 28, 2022. The Park was used as a hurricane debris site for the Boca Grande community. A portion of the Dog Park opened April 1, following the last-March official ribbon-cutting ceremony, which the County held early so residents could celebrate the new facility in advance of summer.

Renovations to complete the project include dog waste stations, pavilion shelters, seating and fence repairs.

The Wheeler Road Community Park tennis courts and restrooms will remain open during the Dog Park closure. The Park’s operating hours are dawn to dusk daily. For more information about the Park, call the Boca Grande Community Center at (239) 533-2921.

For more information about Lee County Parks and Recreation locations, amenities and other special events, visit leeparks.org, call (239) 533-7275, email leeparks@leegov.com or visit leeparksandrecreation on Facebook and Instagram.

To receive updates from Lee County Government, sign up for the newsletter here: leegov.com/resources/newsletters. Follow Lee County Government on Facebook at facebook.com/leecountyflbocc.