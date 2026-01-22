Skip to main content

Hermitage wins transformative gift for Manasota Key campus

January 22, 2026
By Staff Report
The Steans and Morrisons families have donated three adjacent properties on Manasota Key to the Hermitage Artist Retreat. The combined properties, once a home to the Vanderbilt family and now valued at $12,000,000, span 6.5 acres and include five houses to provide additional artist accommodations for the Hermitage’s residency program. On January 15, Hermitage CEO […]

