Hang tag program update and more from the Fire Department

April 20, 2023

By Staff Report

Since Hurricane Ian, the Boca Grande Fire Department has been working hard to update and finesse certain policies and procedures to optimize response to such natural disasters. One of those policies is the hurricane hang tag policy, which is still being worked on at this time. It is imperative that you get hang tags prior to a storm and, preferably, prior to the beginning of storm season. Tags will not be issued just prior to a storm, as department workers will be busy preparing and doing other things. Make sure all hang tags under your name are accounted for and in the right hands … and that includes tags that you might have asked for right after the storm that you haven’t picked up yet.