April 22, 2023

By Marcy Shortuse

The Whispering Bench has been demolished as of this morning at 10:45 a.m.

People started making phone calls at about 7 a.m. this Saturday morning, April 22.

“It’s gone,” they said. “They’re taking it away.”

By 8 a.m. a crowd was forming at 161 Gilchrist Ave., watching heavy equipment take the Whispering Bench down, one piece of crumbling rubble at a time. By 10:30 a.m., all that was left was some broken blocks and a circle of dirt.

One person in the crowd was heard murmuring, “They’ve started a war.”

More to come on this. Obviously.