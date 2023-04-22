The Whispering Bench has been demolished as of this morning at 10:45 a.m.
People started making phone calls at about 7 a.m. this Saturday morning, April 22.
“It’s gone,” they said. “They’re taking it away.”
By 8 a.m. a crowd was forming at 161 Gilchrist Ave., watching heavy equipment take the Whispering Bench down, one piece of crumbling rubble at a time. By 10:30 a.m., all that was left was some broken blocks and a circle of dirt.
One person in the crowd was heard murmuring, “They’ve started a war.”
More to come on this. Obviously.