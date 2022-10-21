Hang tag program extended until October 29

October 21, 2022

By Marcy Shortuse

The hang tag program we have now has been extended until October 29, as officials feel it is still unsafe for the general public to come onto the island.

The program was supposed to have ended on October 24.

Anyone who wishes to gain access to the island must have a valid hang tag on their rearview mirror or the proper credentials from the Boca Grande Fire Department to be allowed through the toll booth. Florida State Troopers will be on hand to make sure the program is followed.

Just to clarify, the general population will not be allowed to come on the island until October 29. That is when the hang tag only policy will conclude.