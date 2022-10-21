Boca Beacon timeline

October 21, 2022

By Marcy Shortuse

FIVE YEARS AGO

Lee County officials announced when landscaping waste would be picked up from Hurricane Irma. Land’s End and The Community of Boca Grande donated more than $14,000 to area children in clothing and personal hygiene kits.

TEN YEARS AGO

Whiteflies have been invading the Gasparilla Island from Argentina and are attacking the figs and gumbo-limbo trees. The bike path at the very north end of the Island received a much-needed makeover.

FIFTEEN YEARS AGO

The main dining room at the Gasparilla Inn & Club received a makeover creating a more intimate experience.

TWENTY YEARS AGO

A Lee County Attorney warned islanders against communicating with Lee County Commissioners regarding The Island School. The controversy surrounded a zoning issue with the Island School.

TWENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO

Charlotte County Attorney’s Office was reviewing a proposal for the Parks & Recreation Department to develop 35 acres of land in the center of Rotonda West for a proposed park.

THIRTY YEARS AGO

A new canopy was installed at the causeway tollbooth after a dump truck had taken out the previous one in a freak accident.

THIRTY-FIVE YEARS AGO

Plans for the Port Charlotte Town Center have been unveiled to the public. The center will be built on 134 acres and is scheduled to be open for business by the fall of 1989.