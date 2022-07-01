GIWA announces temporary modification of disinfection treatment procedures

July 1, 2022

By Staff Report

PROVIDED BY THE GASPARILLA ISLAND WATER ASSOCIATION

Gasparilla Island Water Association, Inc. will be temporarily changing the disinfection process for its Placida and Boca Grande potable (drinking water) water supply. From July 11 at 8 a.m. through August 22, GIWA will disinfect the water with free chlorine rather than combined chlorine/ammonia (chloramines).

This conversion to chlorine (which is a stronger disinfectant) from chloramines (which are longer-lasting disinfectants) allows GIWA to perform a water distribution system purge as recommended by the Department of Environmental Protection for water utilities using chloramines as their primary disinfectant.

This temporary change in disinfectant does not cause adverse health effects. However, during this period customers may experience a slight increase in taste, odor and color of the water due to the change in treatment.

Customers on kidney dialysis who use a proportioning machine to prepare dialysate at home are advised to contact their equipment supplier or physician to take any appropriate steps to accommodate the change in water disinfection and to install the proper filtering devices if needed.

Customers who have fish tanks or other aquatic species are advised to contact the local pet store to ensure proper pretreatment of the water before adding to or changing the water in the tank to avoid any problems associated with chlorine.

If you have any questions concerning this change in disinfectants, please call Ronald Bolton at 964-2423.