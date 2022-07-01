OBITUARY: Larry Twitchell

July 1, 2022

By Staff Report

Retired Air Force Major General Larry Twitchell of Placida, Florida passed away on Tuesday, June 21, 2022 at Sarasota Memorial Hospital, Sarasota, Florida.

Larry was born on Aug. 26, 1943 in Romulus Mich. He was preceded in death by his parents, John L Twitchell, Alice Bouts Twitchell, and son Jon.

He married Pamela McCartney Twitchell formerly of Monticello, Ill. on April 22, 2021. She survives.

Larry was a vital part of the Boca Grande community for a long time, including being part of a group called the PIPs (Previously Important People) and was also a member of the Coral Creek Club.

He had a great sense of humor and a love of the island, and he will be missed.

He lived for years just off island in the little gated community on the left called Placida Bay Estates.

He is survived by his son Lee, daughter-in-law Tami, grandson Jon (Nikki), granddaughter Stephanie (John) Leavelle, and six great-grandchildren.

Upon Larry’s graduation from Michigan in 1965, he enlisted in the Michigan Air National Guard. He received a commission in 1966 and joined the Air Force Reserve in 1982. After a series of promotions, he attained the rank of Major General in 1999. He had many assignments all over the world, including several years as the Chief of the U.S. Military Training Mission in Saudi Arabia and as U.S. Defense Representative to Saudi Arabia. He retired in 2007 after 42 years with the Air Force.

A graveside service with Military Rites will be at 11 a.m., Tuesday, July 5, 2022 in the Monticello Township Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Tunnel to Towers.Condolences may be sent to the family at mackey-wrightfuneralhome.com.