GICIA releases dates for tours of Mercabo Preserve

December 24, 2021

By Guest Columnist

By Misty Nichols, GICIA

The Gasparilla Island Conservation and Improvement Association is excited about relaunching the Volunteer led tours of the Mercabo Cove Site in 2022. These site tours have been extremely popular in the past and have booked quickly. With the restoration of the Cove completed, the 2022 tours will be the first opportunity for GICIA members to get an up-close look at the projects.

These 2022 tours will focus on the GICIA’s successful acquisition of the parcel, the completed upland and Cove restoration projects. The restoration of the Cove began in March of 2020 and has completely transformed what was an industrial marine site into a marine sanctuary. The long-term goals for this project include improved water quality, enhanced native fish and bird habitat, reduced seawall maintenance costs and improved site aesthetics.

Construction of the Mercabo Cove Project included removing seawall caps and existing sidewalks from sections of the 4,700 linear feet of seawall. The concrete from those sections was crushed into various sizes and placed in front of the remaining seawall. This was done to fortify the remaining seawall, increase habitat for juvenile fish and to provide substrate for oysters to settle upon. In other sections of the remaining wall, pieces of culvert pipe have been used to fortify the wall and create planters for mangroves where it was too deep to plant. Installation of dome shaped concrete structures, called reefballs were also included to provide fisheries habitat and substrate for oysters to settle upon.

One of the most interesting design elements of the project was the construction of a tidal creek that allows tidal flow within the Cove. The natural flushing that has been created by opening this system up has significantly improved the water quality in the entire Cove system. Project plans also included the addition of clean fill, which reduced water levels allowing for the successful re-introduction of seagrasses. Healthy seagrass beds are an important part of the marine environment because they absorb nutrients, slow the flow of water and trap and stabilize the sediment, which improves water clarity and quality. Healthy seagrass areas are one of the most productive ecosystems in the world and critically important to juvenile tarpon, snook, the federally listed smalltooth sawfish, turtles and manatees.

Tours will be limited to 15 guests per tour and the spots will fill up quickly. The dates are set for January 18 and 26, February 7 and 8, March 9, 16 and 30, and April 5 and 13. Tours will begin at 9 a.m. and reservations are required. GICIA members and donors to Mercabo Preserve will be given priority when booking. To sign up for a tour or contribute to this exciting project, please contact the GICIA Office at (941) 964-2667.