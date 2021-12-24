EcoWatch: Sharing nostalgic island memories of the past

December 24, 2021

By Delores Savas

“To bring a departed one back to life is no great magic.

Few are wholly gone;

blow on a departed man’s embers,

and a live flame will start .”

– Robert Graves, poet

It is true that a person is not really departed while his name is still spoken. So let’s go back to my column written in 2007 and give it new life, remembering again the many special people who lived, loved and walked the streets of Boca Grande so many years ago and recently. They were all unique in their own right.

One of my first friends was Gene Bowe, who often supplied friends of wildlife with bait fish. He was also the island’s colorful auxiliary policeman during the time the island had no regular police force. Gene took his job seriously. One thing that upset him was litterers. He would chase a car and make the offenders go back to the beach after he observed them littering, and make them take their trash home, asking the offenders, “How would you like it if I threw garbage in your yard?”

Can anyone who knew her forget Mrs. Norman “Timmy” Smith and her dog Jocko? Her Christmas and New Year’s Day parties were legendary. She conducted the library’s story hour at the Community Center, where it was said that the children were spellbound by her presentations.

She played the organ at St. Andrew’s and was fondly referred to as “that crazy dame” due to her unorthodox manner of playing popular songs in a religious manner during the “quiet music” period. Once Dr. Williams, the pastor, was preaching on giving alms, salvation, and death. Timmy followed with “Dem Bones, Dem Bones,” “Pennies from Heaven” and “I Can’t Give You Anything But Love.” The church was packed anytime they knew Timmy would be singing and playing the organ.

Ted Jewett was another person who loved the island, especially ospreys. He was responsible for putting up the first artificial osprey nest on the island. He was concerned that DDT had taken its toll on ospreys in northern states and wanted Boca Grande to be a haven for ospreys. By 1992 there were 23 nesting sites on the island, thanks to the efforts of Ted Jewett.

Another special presence on the island was Captain Cary Johnson, past harbormaster of Boca Grande. He was the perfect example of a southern gentleman and had a great love for the island. Many afternoons were spent at the Laff-a-Lot listening to his stories of days gone by.

Long before the island had a dog parade, there was the sight of “Little Joe” Camano and his dog Taffy. He was a popular resident on the island for 73 years. Joe could always be seen with Taffy; they were inseparable. He would always greet people and visit establishments where he entertained locals with his Charlie Chan imitation.

One store that always fascinated me was the Pelican Gift Shop, owned by David and Peggy Freeman. The store was disorganized, but there were many treasures to be found if you took some time to browse. And while browsing you heard stories from David, who was also an excellent hurricane tracker. Peggy was known for her beautiful art work.

Lola Junkin was known for her love of eagles. For years she had a family of eagles that visited her on a regular basis. Many people wanted to see the visiting eagles, but she kept visitors away when the birds made their visit.

Many people who have visited the lighthouse have taken advantage of a state-of-the-art telescope that Mrs. Marguerite East donated in memory of her husband David, who had been a New York book publisher. I value the many conversations concerning writing that I had with him.

One cannot forget Kathy Stockman, who was known on the island as “the cat lady” because she rescued and lovingly cared for the strays on the island, most of the time at her own expense. She was also known for her bright smile. She is missed.

A person not forgotten by many is Marnie Banks, previous owner of the Boca Beacon. She was always searching for the truth in all publications.

Another crowd favorite during the lighting of the tree was the “Jug Band” sponsored by the Woman’s Club. Some of the members were Nellie Futch, who played the piano, Bille Jene Smith, Pansy Cost and Mary Barnard. Many played homemade instruments, including a kazoo.

One cannot forget the life of Lorn Heimann, who was one of the blessed children who grew up on the island and loved to play their musical instruments on the island’s sandy beaches. Another islander, Jay Joiner, is still remembered by tarpon captains who receive a belt buckle award in tarpon tournaments. Both Lorn and Jay left us too soon.

Virgil Pitstick was an island resident who favored ospreys, building a safe haven for them by his house. He loved to watch their daily activities and always welcomed a visit to observe the birds.

Also sorely missed by family and friends is Capt. Mark Futch, an iconic islander, who was a pilot and tarpon fisherman.

And the last of the long-time islanders to leave us recently was Dick Robb. Many never heard of him, and that was the way he wanted it to be. He was on the board of the Park Foundation, and among other projects was responsible for saving many endangered species.

The island had many special people who walked its streets. These are just a few who touched many lives, including mine. Their memories linger yet.

Merry Christmas.