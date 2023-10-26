GICIA Bike Path mulching will finalize summer planting project

October 26, 2023

By Guest Columnist

SUBMITTED BY THE GICIA

The Gasparilla Island Conservation and Improvement Association (GICIA) is entering the final phase of the Bike Path landscaping plan, which began in August. Hurricane Ian destroyed nearly 300 trees and countless shrubs and grasses. The focus of this project was to return the GICIA’s Bike Path property to pre-hurricane condition.

Cleanup from Ian, which took months and cost over $100K, was the first phase of the Bike Path’s recovery.

In August crews began installing the approved landscape plan, which consisted of over 1,770 native trees and plants.

Watering of the new vegetation will continue through early November.

The final phase, consisting of the installation of nearly 150 yards of mulch, will be completed over the last few days of October. The Mary Sharp Memorial Grove, located along the Bike Path between 5th and 7th Streets, is scheduled for restoration following the removal of the temporary cell tower equipment that has been in place since Ian.

Next weekend a large crew will install mulch around all the existing trees and landscape beds. This effort will only take a couple of days, and while we don’t expect any major inconveniences for users during this final phase, we ask that everyone be aware of workmen along the Path over this coming weekend. Please slow down when you approach work areas and follow directions as they are given by the work crew.

The GICIA continues to promote safety by asking users to be courteous when on the Path. Please adhere to the 15 mph Path speed limit, slow down in crowded areas or when passing a slower user, warn when passing on the left, and move to the right when someone needs to pass.

Take a moment to imagine Boca Grande today if there were no GICIA. If you are interested in becoming a member of GICIA, please contact the office at (941) 964-2667.