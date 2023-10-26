Disappearance of unknowns helps clear up real estate season

October 26, 2023

By Garland Pollard

As insurance issues and condominium assessments have cleared up, buyers and sellers have been getting a better picture of property values and what the upcoming property season will entail, both on island and off. “There were so many unknowns,” said Olivia Jones of Parsley Baldwin Real Estate. “There was ‘unknown’ from insurance, from condos.” She feels that we are now at the stage where “some of the unknowns are now known.”