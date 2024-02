Getting to the heart of the story for women

February 15, 2024

By Staff Report

BY MARY BETH SCHNEIDER I should have died this past summer. Not the illness kind of death, but the drop-dead kind that makes everyone ask “What happened? She was so fit!” Thankfully, it wasn’t my time. I survived to share my story and alert women everywhere, young and old, of a dangerous, life-threatening condition that […]