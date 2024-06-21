Get prepped for the Fourth of July on Gasparilla Island

June 21, 2024

By Staff Report

A roundup of upcoming events and specials in Boca Grande and around Cape Haze and Charlotte County. Some events:

Golf Cart Parade: Lineup for the Fourth of July parade begins on Thursday, July 4 at 8:30 a.m. in the gravel lot at Scarpa’s Coastal. The parade will begin at 9 a.m. Decorate your golf cart in red, white & blue or spectate from the downtown village streets. A fun, patriotic time will be had by all.

Boca Blooms: Getting your golf cart ready for Independence Day? Boca Blooms has 4th of July golf cart decorations back in stock. Get them while they last!

Sun Porch: The sale racks are growing at The Sun Porch until they close for the summer on July 6. Please stop by the Railroad Plaza Monday to Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Newlin’s: Newlin’s is closing on June 29 for the season. Stop in for sale items 20 to 50 percent off. Would you like frozen crab cake this Summer? Let them know at (941) 964-2985, 446 4th St., Boca Grande.

Better than a Bistro: Stop in today, Friday, June 21 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the tent in Kappy’s parking lot to see what’s for dinner!

Gardening Native: Understand gardening with native plants on Friday, June 21 from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at the Shamrock Park & Nature Center, 3900 Shamrock Dr., Venice. eventbrite.com/o/ufifas-extension-sarasota-county-422952084

Movie Night: Gulf Cove United Methodist Church invites you and your family to a free showing of “Popular Theory.” It will be shown on Friday, June 21, at 6 p.m., inside the church. Bring your own snacks and drinks. Free popcorn will be available. (Please, no drop-offs.) Gulf Cove UMC is located at 1100 S. McCall Road, in the Gulf Cove area of Port Charlotte. Call (941) 697-1747.

5k Race: Under the Moon 5k will be held on Friday, June 21 at midnight at the CoolToday Park, 18800 South West Villages Parkway, Venice. Register at RunSignUp.com

Bourbon Tasting: Join The Temptation Restaurant and Park Ave. Wine & Spirits this Saturday, June 22 from 3:30 to 5 p.m. as Distiller Clayton Call will be signing bottles and sampling his Hemingway Rye Whiskey and Papa’s Pilar Rum. Free event.

Shall We Shell: Enjoy a fun evening of wire wrapping seashells and enjoying wine on Tuesday, June 25 from 6 to 8: 30 p.m. Visual Arts Center of Punta Gorda, 210 Maude St., Punta Gorda Tickets $45 VisualArtCenter.org

Create & Sip Art Social: “Etched wine glasses” a Wine & Art Party. Create a set of playfully etched wine glasses that are dishwasher safe and won’t fade over time. On Wednesday, June 26 at 6 p.m. at the Visual Arts Center, 210 Maud St., Punta Gorda. New creative projects each month. Tickets $45 VisualArtCenter.org

Hermitage: “Stealing the Show: Broadway, Beach, and Beyond” with 2024 Tony Award Nominee Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer on Wednesday, June 26 at 6:30 p.m. Hermitage Campus, 6660 Manasota Key Rd., Englewood. Register at HermitageArtistRetreat.org

Enchanting Tale: The Lemon Bay High School Theatre Guild Summer Stock Players present Rodger’s and Hammerstein’s timeless classic, Cinderella. There will be two performances, Friday, June 28 at6:30 p.m. and Saturday, June 29 at6:30 p.m. Tickets are $10, purchased online at lbhstheatre.net

Golf Outing: Join the West Charlotte County Republican Club for a Golf Outing at the Lemon Bay Golf Club on Saturday, June 29 registration table opens at 7 a.m. Tee time is 8:30 a.m.shotgun Register at wccrc.org

Decoupage Seashell Trio: Learn to decoupage seashells for trinket dishes, gifts or ornaments at The Artistic Flip Flop on Monday, July 1 from 10 a.m. to noon, 1954 S. Tamiami Trail, Venice. Cost $25 TheArtisticFlipFlop.com

5k Race: The North Port High School Firecracker 5k will be held on Thursday, July 4 starting at 7:30 a.m. at 6400 W. Price Blvd., North Port. Register at RunSignUp.com

4th of July Celebration: Celebrate our nation’s independence at Fishermen’s Village on Thursday, July 4 from noon to 9 p.m., 1200 W. Retta Esplanade, Punta Gorda. A Freedom Swim starts off the event, music and then a gigantic fireworks display begins at 9 p.m. Details at FishermensVillage.com

America Concert …

Celebrate the 4th of July in downtown Wellen Park. Live music by Derek Lersch Band on Solis Hall Stage from 5 to 9 p.m. Bring your lawn chairs but leave the outside coolers at home. wellenpark.com

Freedom Festival: The City of North Port is holding their family friendly Freedom Festival at CoolToday Park, 18800 W. Villages Pkwy., North Port, on Thursday, July 4 from 5 to 9:30 p.m. This family-friendly signature event includes fun activities, great vendors, plenty of food options, and of course fire works.

July 4th Fireworks Show: Fireworks launched from the South Jetty, as Venice celebrates Independence Day. Mariners anchor by 8:15 p.m. Jetty inlet to close at 8:30 p.m. Viewing from area beaches including the North Jetty, Nokomis, Venice, Brohard, and Caspersen, Intracoastal waterway, Snake Island and the Gulf of Mexico, area parks including North Jetty, Grasier, Maxine Barritt, Brohard, and Higel Marine, waterfront restaurants including Sharky’s on the Pier, Fin’s, Crows Nest, Dockside Waterfront Grill, and Nokomo’s Sunset Hut.

Nature Walk: Join Charlotte Harbor Environmental Center for a guided nature walk on Saturday, July 6 from 8 to 9 a.m. at Cedar Point Environmental Park, 2300 Placida Rd., Englewood. Register at ChecFlorida.org

Cruisin’ on Dearborn: Hundreds of cars & thousands of car lovers will converge on W. Dearborn St., Englewood on Saturday, July 6 from 2 to 8 p.m. Free admission.

Hermitage: 2024 Hermitage STARS with 5 fantastic Florida arts teachers on Friday, July 12 from 2 to 3 p.m., Hermitage Campus, 6660 Manasota Key Rd., Englewood. Register at HermitageArtistRetreat.org