Gasparilla Island Updates From Lee County for Friday Oct. 11

October 11, 2024

By Staff Report

Some key updates from Lee County Public Information Office.

Lee DOT is actively working on draining water and restoring the bicycle / golf cart path and several intersections.

Lee County is assessing infrastructure on the island.

Remember, your Lee County Community Coordination Team point of contact remains Sergio Perez, same as with Helene recovery. The county coordinated with the state to provide Starlink connectivity for Boca Grande, so give his cell phone a call if you have an immediate question: (239) 560-8105.

Lee County continues to work with partners throughout the community to restore services to its residents, including electrical power, fuel supply and transportation infrastructure.

Across Lee County and specifically in Boca Grande

As of 1 p.m. Friday:

69,990 LCEC customers were without power.

65,860 FPL customers were without power.

Residents who are using generators to supply power are reminded to never operate a generator inside a home or garage and keep it well away from the home when it is running. Follow all operating instructions carefully.

Fuel is being delivered to Lee County sites and Public Safety is in constant communication with the Florida Division of Emergency Management’s Fuel Desk. To make fuel readily accessible, power must be restored, and internet connectivity is needed for point-of-sale systems.

The Lee County Department of Transportation asks that motorists limit travel as much as possible to allow the power companies to work.

Crews are working to help island residents return home:

Captiva – Blind Pass Bridge with access to Captiva Drive is open to residents only. Lee County Sheriff’s Office and Sanibel Police assisting with traffic control.

Fort Myers Beach and Bonita Beach – crews continue clearing over-wash sand.

Boca Grande – Lee County Public Safety and DOT are coordinating with the bridge authority and Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office to get the bridge open soon to residents. DOT clearing bicycle/golf cart path for use by emergency vehicles. DOT restoring multiple washed out intersections. Some side streets remain unpassable. Working to establish limited access. The measures for drainage that Lee DOT put in place last month during Hurricane Helene have proved effective.



Community Coordination Teams

County is mobilizing Community Coordination Teams to work directly with the communities in impacted areas and address any issues or needs that arise.

Teams will all be deployed by Saturday; some are already in place.

Locations: Boca Grande Pine Island Captiva and Sanibel Outer Islands – Useppa, Upper Captiva Fort Myers Beach



DOT also continues to assess and bring traffic signals throughout the county.

70% of system assessed.

Some signals are running on generators.

Law enforcement continues to assist.

Treat non-working signals as a four-way stop

Additional updates

Southwest Florida International Airport reopened today.

First flight left at 9 a.m.

Check with your airline for updates.

Parks and Recreation

Staff continues to evaluate sites.

All sites remain closed today, including recreation centers, sports complexes, beach sites and boat ramps.

Monitor the website – some sites will reopen this weekend. Visit www.leeparks.org and www.leegov.com/storm.

Community Development.

Get a permit for hurricane repairs.

Especially unincorporated residents in coastal areas and areas that typically flood.

Residents or businesses within the Special Flood Hazard Area with any damage to their homes or businesses, including water intrusion.

You must obtain a permit for all repairs.

Email FIRMinfo@leegov.com or call 239 533-8948

If you’re in a municipality, contact the appropriate entity for permit assistance.

County staff will be in neighborhoods this weekend.

For a video of today’s update from the Emergency Operations Center, go to: https://youtu.be/NBtX3_WD9ko

Check www.leegov.com/storm for Hurricane Milton updates. Follow Lee County Government on Facebook, www.facebook.com/leecountyflbocc.