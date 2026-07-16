Don Pedro right of way discussion set July 21

July 16, 2026

By Staff Report

The Charlotte County Commission has scheduled a meeting at 2 p.m., Tuesday, July 21, in Room 119 of the Charlotte County Administration Center, 18500 Murdock Circle in Port Charlotte. Discussions include projects update, Don Pedro/Knight Island right-of-way encroachments, bridge maintenance program, school speed zone update, as well as commissioners, administrator and county attorney comments. The […]