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Don Pedro right of way discussion set July 21

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July 16, 2026
By Staff Report

The Charlotte County Commission has scheduled a meeting at 2 p.m., Tuesday, July 21, in Room 119 of the Charlotte County Administration Center, 18500 Murdock Circle in Port Charlotte.  Discussions include projects update, Don Pedro/Knight Island right-of-way encroachments, bridge maintenance program, school speed zone update, as well as commissioners, administrator and county attorney comments. The […]

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