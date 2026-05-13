Boca Grande Parking Committee meeting

May 13, 2026

By Staff Report

The Boca Grande Parking Committee will meet Wednesday, May 13 at 1 p.m. A video feed of the meeting is below.

The main agenda items are:

Discussion of the Format to Educate the Public on the ordinance

A discussion of seasonal relief from the ordinance

A request for fishing captains to allow customers a permit to park within a block of their docks

A discussion of the proposal from Lighthouse United Methodist Church to allow them to access the Gilchrist median south of 3rd Street.

A discussion of a permit for off-island service providers

A discussion of the equalization of fines for those who park in front of commercial driveways.

Lee County staff will also present on Chapter 112 Ethics and an update on the conflict resolution between the counties.

There will also be a decision on a future meeting date.

Information on the committee is at leegov.com. The meeting is at the Boca Grande Community Center Auditorium, 135 1st St. W., Boca Grande, Florida. There is a time in the meeting for public comment.