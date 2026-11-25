November 25, 2026

By Staff Report

Lee County has published the following notice in The News-Press: “The Hearing Examiner of Lee County will hold public hearings on Wednesday, December 9, 2026, in the Hearing Examiner Meeting Room, 1500 Monroe St., Ft. Myers, FL. An interested individual may appear and be heard with respect to the case below. The Hearing Examiner’s written […]