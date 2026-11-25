Lighthouse United Methodist holds Wednesday study group on Advent hymnsgreatest hymns of Advent
November 25, 2026
By Garland Pollard
Pastor Beth Demme of Lighthouse United Methodist Church will lead an original four-session Advent study exploring the stories, scripture connections and theology behind familiar Advent hymns. Participants will discover how the hymns we sing not only express what we believe, but also help shape our faith. “I am hoping this will be interesting to people […]
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