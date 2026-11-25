Business & Real Estate: Sunset Realty donates acreage
November 25, 2026
By Staff Report
The Gasparilla Island Conservation and Improvement Association (GICIA) is pleased to announce the generous donation of more than eight acres of preservation land from Sunset Realty Corp., facilitated by the Farr Law Firm. Located immediately north of the GICIA’s approximately 33-acre Tract A property, this gift expands the protected area to more than 41 contiguous […]
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