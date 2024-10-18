Friends of Boca Grande Postpones Programs Amid Storm Recovery

October 18, 2024

By Staff Report

Friends of Boca Grande Community Center will postpone all scheduled programs for November and December as the island continues its recovery from storms Helene and Milton, both of which flooded the organization’s offices and locations at the Boca Grande Community Center.

In a letter to supporters, Marta Powell, executive director of Friends of Boca Grande, shared the organization’s concerns. “Our hearts go out to all the residents and businesses affected by the recent storms,” Powell wrote. “The Community Center, like many places on the island, has sustained signifi cant damage. While repairs are already underway, it will take time to work through all the unknowns.”

The damage has forced the organization to delay upcoming programs. “Unfortunately, this means that all scheduled programs for November and December will be postponed,” Powell stated, though she expressed hope for the months ahead. “We remain optimistic, and as we know more in the coming weeks, we plan to reassess programming for 2025.”

In the interim, Powell reassured residents that Friends of Boca Grande staff would remain available to assist the community. “The Friends staff are working remotely and are available by email or phone to answer any questions you may have about tickets, donations, or future events,” she added. Despite the disruptions, Powell ended the letter with an encouraging message. “We’re sending love to everyone during this time of recovery, and we’re looking forward to welcoming you back to the Community Center of Boca Grande. Thank you for your continued support and positivity.”

Repairs to the Community Center will begin as cleanup is still under-way.