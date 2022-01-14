Next ‘Grande Rounds’ will examine the secrets of longevity

January 14, 2022

By Boca Grande Health Clinic

The Boca Grande Health Clinic and the Boca Grande Health Foundation are teaming up once again with the Healthnetwork Foundation to bring esteemed health education to the Island. “How to Live to be 100 … Lessons Learned from Indians and Italians,” is the next lecture in the Grande Rounds series, set for Tuesday, Jan. 25, at 9 a.m. Registration information will be forthcoming.

Yale Medicine-affiliated Sandip Mukherjee, MD, FACC, will share new observations and treatment strategies for reducing heart disease, the most common cause of death in the U.S., and how lowering your cholesterol, controlling diabetes, and addressing obesity can contribute to a long, healthy life. Dr. Mukherjee will also review lessons learned from the world’s “Blue Zones” – places where people live the longest and are healthiest.

Dr. Mukherjee is the Medical Director of the Aortic Institute at Yale New Haven Hospital, a senior editor of the peer-reviewed AORTA Journal, and on the Editorial Committee of The Medical Letter. He was former medical resident, chief medical resident, and cardiovascular fellow at Yale. He has served as a primary investigator in more than 20 clinical trials and has been a contributing editor and author of several book chapters and has received several honors at Yale including the Betsy R. Harris Award, the Betsy Winters House Staff Award, the Hugh L. Dwyer Award, and the Stephen R. Shell Award.

Megan Frankel, Healthnetwork president, will present the benefits of the Healthnetwork and how to become a member of the nonprofit organization that connects members with top hospitals and doctors to provide fast access to world-class care and increase philanthropic funding for medical research. Major donors to the Boca Grande Health Clinic Foundation are afforded access to Healthnetwork Foundation and its network of top hospitals across the country.

Grande Rounds events are free of charge as part of the Clinic’s and Foundation’s mission to educate the community. Please join us for these informative sessions, which are planned for January, February, and March 2022. Event information, including program recordings, are available on the Clinic’s website at bghc.org/events/.