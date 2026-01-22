Fire meeting: Calls slightly down for 2025; new fire hydrants expected soon

January 22, 2026

By Anna Ridilla

The Boca Grande Fire Department responded to nearly 600 calls for assistance in 2025, reported Chief C.W. Blosser during the Board of Fire Commissioners meeting on Wednesday, Jan. 21. At the meeting, Chief Blosser reported that the fire department answered 50 requests for assistance in December 2025. For the whole year, the department responded to […]