EcoWatch: Tis the reason for the season

December 19, 2024

By Delores Savas

“Christmas is a bridge.We need bridges as the rivers of time flow past. Today’s Christmas should mean creating happy hours for tomorrow and reliving those of yesterday.” Gladys Taber, author of 59 books and columnist for Ladies’ Home Journal Sorry to say, the reason for the season seems to have completely vanished this year. This […]