Dog Park ribbon-cutting is nigh … let the cry of four-legged freedom ring! 

March 23, 2023

By Marcy Shortuse

Though it hasn’t been built yet, the new Boca Grande Dog Park will be celebrated on Tuesday, March 28 at 11 a.m. at the location, the Lee County property at the dead end of Wheeler Road.

Free parking is available. Everyone is invited to celebrate the soon-to-be place of congregation for the two-and -four-legged among us.

The ballfield at the end of Wheeler Road hasn’t been frequently used for many years, other than by the farmer’s market.

Don’t worry – the farmer’s market has been accommodated for and will continue to be held there in season, usually between the end of December and April.

When this project is complete there will be a large and small dog area, shade structures with seating, watering stations and parking.

Several years ago Lee County held a very brief public meeting regarding the proposed dog park being built on Wheeler Road.

Not long after that meeting Jessie Lavender, executive director of Lee County Parks & Recreation, said the county was working with a design firm to produce plans and a cost estimate for our new park.

Hurricane Ian proved to be a considerable setback to the plan, as debris was piled there for months. It is all cleaned up now, though, and ready for the business of dog parkery to begin.