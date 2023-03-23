Boca Beacon nominated for nine awards in 2023 Florida Press Association contest

March 23, 2023

By Marcy Shortuse

The Florida Press Association’s Better Weekly Newspaper contest has released their nominations for the year 2022, with the Boca Beacon up for nine awards.

In the “Best Headline” category, Editor Marcy Shortuse was nominated. She was also nominated for an award for the “Hurricane Feature Story” category, the “Hurricane Coverage – General News Story” category, the “Feature story – Non-Profile” category and received two out of three nominations in the “Serious Column” category.

Shortuse and Art Director Daniel Godwin were nominated for the Beacon’s special supplement, Tarpon Times. Shortuse and Guest Photographer Len Tatko were nominated for “Best Photo Series in an Issue.”

Guest columnist Elaine Skypala was also nominated in the “Arts and Entertainment Review” category.

The Better Weekly Newspaper contest includes weekly newspapers from the state of Florida, broken down into three categories by circulation numbers.

Over the years the Beacon has made an outstanding showing at most of these contests, even while having one of the smallest (if not the smallest) staff in their field.

This year’s awards will be held in Sarasota at The Westin.