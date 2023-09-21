Chamber Golf Scramble to be held off island

September 21, 2023

By Staff Report

The Boca Grande Chamber of Commerce has announced that it will hold their annual fall golf tournament to raise money for scholarships at an off-island venue.The tournament will be held at Wellen Park Golf and Country Club, a new 18-hole course in the new planned town of Wellen Park, off of River Road in Venice.

“It’s a hidden gem,” said Chamber of Commerce Director Gary Cross, who visited the course this week to set the date as Nov. 6.

The Gasparilla Inn & Club has traditionally been the host, but this year the Chamber was told that The Inn would not be hosting … which meant the Chamber would be required to seek another course. It wasn’t easy to do, but this brand-new venue will give players a chance to experience something different.

Each year the tournament has raised from $25,000 to $30,000 for the Educate Boca Scholarship Fund, a 501(c)3. It typically attracts about 100 golfers and ends with an award reception. It was canceled last year, due to Hurricane Ian.

To find out more, call (941) 964-0568 or visit bocagrandechamber.com.