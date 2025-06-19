Details of proposed Boca Grande parking restrictions

June 19, 2025

By Staff Report

A new draft ordinance would remove public beach access parking from all of Boca Grande, except for the Gasparilla Island State Parks, and institute a two-hour limit for business customers. The ordinance draft was moved forward on Tuesday, June 17, 2025 by Lee County. It will be voted on August 5, 2025.

Highlights:

Street: The 5 Street parking area, with handicap beach ramp, will close to beach access parking, and become a non-residential two-hour parking lot for business use. Hotel Guests Excepted: Hotel guests must get placards to park on the street in residential and non-residential zones.

Vehicle Registration: Vehicles requiring the new tags will not only include automobiles and trucks, but golf carts and motorcycles, as they are all considered “vehicles.” All vehicles must be registered with permits with A (residential), B (hotel guest placard), C (employee), or D (house guest) status.

The passes would available “subject to the availability of space.”

All other streets in Boca Grande would become private residential parking, with the four-tiers of parking, or no parking at all.

Non residential parking includes downtown and around The Gasparilla Inn with employees and hotel-motel guests excepted.

Other notes:

“Designated approved public events of limited duration” could be ok, if approved by the “Lee County assigned Boca Grande deputy.”

Street is not listed in the ordinance. On a map it is listed as a “general parking area.” The cost of the permits is not listed. All vehicles require them.

Construction-related vehicles and service delivery vehicles would be permitted “during the provision of service.”

Charlotte County residents on Gasparilla Island would be eligible for the passes. Lee County residents off island would not.

The full ordinance draft, dated June 2, 2025, is HERE.