Details about January joint meeting between Charlotte and Lee counties discussed this week
December 11, 2025
By Staff Report
A joint meeting regarding Boca Grande parking between Charlotte and Lee counties will be open to the public, but it will not have a public comment period. The meeting format came up during county administrator comments at the Tuesday, Dec. 9 meeting of the Charlotte County Board of County Commissioners. The meeting will be held […]
