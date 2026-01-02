Corkscrew Swamp will open new Discovery Center in February

By Staff Report

Audubon’s Corkscrew Swamp Sanctuary will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Spurlino Foundation Discovery Center on Tuesday, Feb. 3, from 4 to 6:30 p.m. at the sanctuary, 375 Sanctuary Road. The invitation-only reception will mark the grand opening of the reimagined Discovery Center, designed to inspire exploration and learning about the Western Everglades. The Discovery […]