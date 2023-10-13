Carole Magner Geoghegan (1936-2023)

October 13, 2023

By Garland Pollard

Carole Magner Geoghegan, born in Norwalk, Conn. to Mr. and Mrs. Paul F. Magner in December 1936, passed away on September 18, 2023, in her home in Walnut Creek, Calif.

She was preceded in death by her two sisters, Mary and Jane, and her two brothers, Jimmy and Paul Jr., as well as her parents. She is survived by her son, Arthur E. de Cordova III (Meghen Quinn) of San Francisco and Wellfleet, Mass.; her stepchildren, Maggie Bedecarré (Tom), Peter Geoghegan (Zofia), Michael Geoghegan (Beth); and John Geoghegan from her marriage to John J. Geoghegan, deceased; as well as grandchildren Philipp Arthur de Cordova, John Bedecarré, Madeline Bedecarré, Kathryn Bedecarré, Emma Geoghegan, and Nina Geoghegan.

A graduate from the Convent of the Sacred Heart in Albany, N.Y. and the Duchesne Residence School in Manhattan, N.Y., she spent most of her married life in Weston, Conn. and winters in Boca Grande. She moved to the Bay Area in 1999 and resided in Rossmoor, where she met her companion and partner Bruce Little. While too short, their relationship was full of love and laughter until his passing in November 2015.

Carole was an avid sportswoman, winning many tennis championships in Connecticut and then later in golf. She also loved gardening, as anyone who enjoyed a visit or meal on her beautiful patio knew, and served on the Rossmoor Landscape Committee.

Her outlook on life was one of resilience, and she loved to laugh and make others laugh with her killer wit, even during her long-term illness.

She wished to thank her devoted caregivers Karina and Karen Martinez and give a special thanks to her cardiologist of 21 years, Dr. Michael Brown, who was always there for her.