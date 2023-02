February 9, 2023

By Guest Columnist

By Boots Tolsdorf, RPP WHODUNIT? You will have to come and find out when “The Game’s Afoot,” a madcap, wacky, comic, murder mystery takes to the Boca Grande Community Center’s stage February 15 through 19. We have performed a few of Ken Ludwig’s 28 plays such as “Lend Me A Tenor,” “Leading Ladies” and […]