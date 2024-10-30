Chemical waste, lithium disposal day on Wednesday, Nov. 6 on island

October 30, 2024

By Staff Report

Boca Grande residents will be able to safely and responsibly dispose of household chemical waste such as leftover paints, cleaners, herbicides, pesticides, automotive fluids and pool chemicals on Wednesday, Nov. 6.

The collection event will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Boca Grande Community Park, 131 1st St. W., Boca Grande. Drop-off is an easy, drive-through process available to all residents at no charge.

Lee County Solid Waste reminds residents to be aware of proper battery disposal. Please bring all rechargeable or lithium-ion batteries to the Nov. 6 collection event or to the Household Chemical Waste and Electronic Recycling Center located at 6441 Topaz Court, Fort Myers.

An increasing number of products contain lithium-ion batteries, which can be hazardous when disposed of improperly. Lithium-ion batteries are found in these common products along with others:

Electronic devices, such as mobile phones, laptops, tablets and Bluetooth devices

Power tools

Game controllers

Digital cameras

Portable power packs

Greeting cards

Electric toothbrushes

Toys

E-bikes, e-scooters and hoverboards

To find out more information on proper material disposal, residents can download the Recycle Coach app or visitwww.leegov.com/solidwaste/recycle-coach.

Residents with questions can call Lee County Solid Waste customer service at 239-533-8000. Additional information is available atwww.leegov.com/storm.

To receive updates from Lee County Government, sign up for the newsletter here: www.leegov.com/resources/newsletters. Follow Lee County Government on Facebook, www.facebook.com/leecountyflbocc.