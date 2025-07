Charlotte wins state emergency items

July 24, 2025

By Staff Report

State Rep. Danny Nix joined Charlotte County Commissioners on Tuesday, July 22, to present a ceremonial check of more than $8 million in state funding for local infrastructure, emergency response and waterway safety projects. The funding, was included in Florida’s 2025-2026 budget and signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis. “Bringing good ideas to Tallahassee is important—but […]