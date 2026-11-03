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Charlotte Public Works monitoring Peace River levels

November 3, 2026
By Staff Report

Charlotte County Public Works crews are today, Nov. 3, actively monitoring drainage systems and taking proactive measures in preparation for projected rising water levels along the Peace River. Public Works is checking primary ditches, outfalls, and structures that may experience higher than normal Peace River water levels. Crews will continue monitoring conditions and addressing concerns […]

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