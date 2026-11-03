Strong turnout for Florida elections today in Charlotte, Boca Grande

November 3, 2026

By Garland Pollard

In Boca Grande, 346 voters had cast in-person ballots at the precinct in the Crowninshield Community House shortly before 1:30 p.m., according to the latest available figures. Of those voters, 42 were registered Democrats, 224 Republicans, 67 had no party affiliation and 13 were registered with other parties. The breakdown reflects the party registration of voters, not their choices on the ballot.

Below, the breakdown of voters at the Crowninshield, by type, from a screenshot, just minutes before.



Charlotte County reported unofficial voter turnout of 56.9 percent as of press time, with 88,676 ballots cast among 155,846 active eligible voters.



At Precinct 306 in Rotonda West, where Charlotte County voters on the island travel to cast their ballots, 939 voters had voted by 1:30 p.m. Of those, 677 were registered Republicans, 89 Democrats, 140 had no party affiliation and 33 were listed as other. Republicans accounted for 72.1 percent of the voters at that location.

Statewide, Florida voter turnout stood at approximately 45 percent as of midday Tuesday. By comparison, turnout reached approximately 78 percent in the November 5, 2024, presidential election and 54 percent in the November 8, 2022, gubernatorial election, when Gov. Ron DeSantis was re-elected.

Back in 1954, the first year listed by the Department of State, there was a 47 percent turnout rate for the governor’s election. This was a curious election, as State Sen. LeRoy Collins won with an 80.43 percent vote, as his opponent died just before the election.



Overall state gubernatorial elections have run from a low turnout of 47 percent in 2006 to a 64 percent turnout in 2018, when DeSantis was first elected. Federal elections have turnouts over 70 percent in Florida.

Voters can begin to check overall statewide totals at floridaelectionwatch.gov after polls close at 7 p.m. Results might not be released until 8 p.m.