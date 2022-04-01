Catastrophes, accidents and calamaties featured in latest BGHS exhibit

By Staff Report

This public exhibit showcased three major hurricanes – unnamed hurricane of 1926, Labor Day Hurricane of 1935, Hurricane Charley in 2004 which caused major damage to the island. It also featured the explosion of the Arthur Albright, a phosphate carrier that blew up at the Port of Boca Grande in 1965 (due to a faulty valve resulting in over pressurization of the fuel tank). Eight men were hospitalized with extensive injuries.