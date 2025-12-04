Capybara birthday surprise at Suncoast Humane
December 4, 2025
By Staff Report
Jeff, Kathleen and Donna Moore of Boca Grande welcomed visiting family over the Thanksgiving holiday and chose a unique way to celebrate Kathleen’s birthday: an immersive encounter with capybaras at HappyCapys in Englewood. HappyCapys offers engaging, humane education-based experiences that bring guests of all ages up close with three resident capybaras. The program focuses on […]
Already a website subscriber? Login below.