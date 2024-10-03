Capt. William Wheeler jon boat rescue after Helene
October 3, 2024
By Staff Report
After Hurricane Helene, family and friends came and picked up Capt. William ‘Dumplin’ Wheeler in a jon boat. Here, he simulates a bit of tarpon fishing with walking stick as he heads down Wheeler Road. Below, family and friends during the rescue.
Photos Jill Chatham