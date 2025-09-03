Cape Haze Pioneer Trail Repaving
September 3, 2025
By Staff Report
Paving maintenance will begin on the Cape Haze Pioneer Trail in Placida starting Sept. 3, 2025. Various sections of the trail will undergo repaving during this time; the entire project should take no more than two weeks. The trail will remain open but users are asked to use caution while moving through work areas.
The bicycle and walking trail runs from Placida and the Coral Creek Golf Club to just behind the South Gulf Cove Publix.
