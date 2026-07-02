Calusa Waterkeeper hosts Q3 ‘State of Our Water’ meeting
July 2, 2026
By Staff Report
Calusa Waterkeeper invites Southwest Florida residents and community members to its Q3 State of Our Water meeting, offering an inside look at ongoing conservation efforts and the health of local waterways. This quarter’s meeting will highlight Calusa Waterkeeper’s recent collaboration with Florida Sea Grant through the Eyes on Seagrass citizen science monitoring program. CWK Rangers […]
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