Business & Real Estate: On preservation agenda

May 29, 2025

By Staff Report

BY TALIA ECKSTEIN The Boca Grande Historic Preservation Board will meet at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, June 11, in the St. Andrew’s Chapter House to review two proposals. The two special certificates of appropriateness cases to be reviewed are: • Proposed new wall and gate at 710 Palm Ave., planned for the west boundary line […]