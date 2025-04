Business & Real Estate: Boca Grande Historic District non-compliance reporting guidelines

April 17, 2025

By Staff Report

Recently, some residents have had questions to the Beacon about a new fence built in the Boca Grande Historic District just off Gilchrist, on the beachfront. The lattice fence has not gone through the Boca Grande Historic Preservation Board in the last year; it was a replacement for a wall damaged in fall hurricanes. The […]