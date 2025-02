‘Born Hungry’s’ Sash Simpson to join Film Fest for Q&A

February 6, 2025

By Anna Ridilla

When Top Chef Sash Simpson was first approached to make a movie about his life, he didn’t think anyone would be interested in his story. Now, two years since filming was completed, “Born Hungry” will be showing at this year’s Boca Grande Film Festival, with Simpson himself joining for a Q&A. “As much as I’m […]