Boca Grande ladies’ tennis event brings Miami group here

May 15, 2025

By Staff Report

Each year, Paula Barth brings a group to Boca Grande from Miami for tennis. This has been a tradition for the last decade. This year the friendly competition was held at the Boca Bay Pass Club. Above, from left, in white, Nicole Wigelsworth, Lori Siman, Michelle Wolfe, Lindsay Waterhouse, Kelly Chestnut and Shannon Coe. […]