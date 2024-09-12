Boca Grande Fire Department TRIM meeting Wednesday

September 12, 2024

By Staff Report

The Boca Grande Fire Department will hold a public hearing to decide on a proposed tax increase and budget at 5:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 18 at the fire department.

The proposed operating budget expenditures are 16.7 percent more than last year’s expenditures. The actual property tax levy for last year was $6,353,408; the tax levy for this year is $7,447,452.

“There are things that we can’t control,” said Chief C.W. Blosser. “What’s really killing us is the apparatus. We’ve spent over $30,000 on the ladder truck just to keep it on the road.”

A final decision will be made at Wednesday’s hearing, and all concerned citizens are invited to attend.