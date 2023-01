Boca Grande Film Festival 2023 lineup announced and it is not to be missed

January 26, 2023

By Marcy Shortuse

Launch party to be held tonight in conjunction with The Island School Chowder Dinner Penelope Cruz and Antonio Banderas. Mel Brooks and Carl Reiner. This year’s lineup for the Boca Grande Film Festival include not only those names, but topics that include a one-handed virtuoso, the music that makes Irish pubs so unforgettable, snow leopards […]