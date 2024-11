Boca Grande Camera Club sets new season of meetings

November 7, 2024

By Garland Pollard

Despite hurricanes Helene and Milton, the Boca Grande Camera Club is coming back strong, offering an array of exciting Zoom meetings, as well as field trips for the 2024/2025 season. The first meeting will be held via Zoom on November 12 at 10 a.m., as the Houghton Room is unavailable. The topic will be “What […]